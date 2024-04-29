iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 10.69% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $176,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,849. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.