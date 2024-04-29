iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 118,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 998,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.08 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

