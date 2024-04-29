iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 387,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,098 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.