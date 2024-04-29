iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 263,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

