iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,593,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,572 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

