iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $80.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

