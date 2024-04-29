iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,422.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.09. 43,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.