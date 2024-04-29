iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 457.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 232,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 751,676 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,496,000 after purchasing an additional 429,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

