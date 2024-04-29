Israel Discount Bank of New York Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Oracle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market cap of $317.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

