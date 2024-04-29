Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,804. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

