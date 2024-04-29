Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $306,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,085,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,776,000 after buying an additional 418,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.39. 1,533,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,870. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

