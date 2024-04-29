Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,686,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,755,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

