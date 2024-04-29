Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $382,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,925. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

