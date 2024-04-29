Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $6.12 on Monday, reaching $456.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

