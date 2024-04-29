Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 810 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,779,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,521,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.76. 2,276,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.76 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,793 shares of company stock worth $175,070,968. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

