Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 84 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Biogen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Biogen Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.78 on Monday, hitting $215.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

