J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

