JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

JBGS opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

