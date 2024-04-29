JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 377.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

About JD Sports Fashion

LON JD opened at GBX 120.15 ($1.48) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,003.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.