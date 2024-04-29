Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $7.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Chegg Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 792,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,188. The company has a market capitalization of $699.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Chegg has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

