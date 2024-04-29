Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $134,719.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00179978 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,306.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

