JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $25.33. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 317,293 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

