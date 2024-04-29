John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,749 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,984. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

