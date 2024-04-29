JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,760. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

