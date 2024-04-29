JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $61.51 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

