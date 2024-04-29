JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JSCP. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

