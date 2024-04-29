JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,327,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 420,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

