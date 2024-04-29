K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.40 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$27.60 and a one year high of C$37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.84.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

