Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KAI opened at $282.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.71. Kadant has a 12-month low of $183.49 and a 12-month high of $354.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

