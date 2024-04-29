Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of KCLI opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
