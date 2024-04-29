KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.01

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 239939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

KBR Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of KBR by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

