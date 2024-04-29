Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

