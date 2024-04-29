Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires 107 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 257.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in NIKE by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,500,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,050,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NKE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.77. 3,249,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

