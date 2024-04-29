Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

