Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.54. 1,412,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,578. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.66.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

