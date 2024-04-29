Kennon Green & Company LLC Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 4.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.51. 3,072,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.