Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

