Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Compass Point from $490.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE KNSL traded down $11.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.72. 301,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,797. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

