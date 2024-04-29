Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 188,771 shares.The stock last traded at $363.11 and had previously closed at $374.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

