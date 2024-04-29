Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $555.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $374.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $196,358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.