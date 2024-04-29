KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5,869.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 163.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.42.

KLA Stock Up 4.9 %

KLA stock opened at $706.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $369.00 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $685.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

