Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Announces Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.26%.
Komatsu Price Performance
Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. 102,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,509. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Komatsu Company Profile
