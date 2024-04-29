Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Announces Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. 102,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,509. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.