Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $54.71 million and $2.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00035634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,799,112 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

