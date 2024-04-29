KuCoin Token Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $10.01 or 0.00016040 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $961.92 million and $1.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 119,179,546.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,632,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,132,689 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

