Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $109.31

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.31, but opened at $113.96. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 1,082 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 794.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

