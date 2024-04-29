Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.
Kyocera Stock Down 4.8 %
KYOCY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Kyocera
