Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

Kyocera Stock Down 4.8 %

KYOCY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

