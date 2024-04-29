La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $33.53. 48,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,527. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

