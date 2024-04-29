LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) to Neutral

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV opened at $8.46 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

