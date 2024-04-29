Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $29.66 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $925.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $493.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $943.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.