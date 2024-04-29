Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LARK shares. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

